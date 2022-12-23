Viral wedding videos 2022: Pakistani woman Ayesha’s dance to groom welcoming strangers to his big day

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Viral wedding videos 2022

In India, weddings are elaborate ceremonies with several traditions and attendees. After nearly two years of surviving the pandemic with intimate affairs and a small guest list, big fat weddings resumed in full swing in 2022. This year, many wedding videos went viral, causing a stir on the internet. From Pakistani woman Ayesha showing her outstanding moves on Lata Mangeshkar’s classic ‘Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja' to a groom gifting his bride a donkey on their wedding day, let's take a look at the videos that stirred the internet.

Pakistani girl Ayesha’s dance to ‘Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja’

The video of Ayesha dancing gracefully to the song "Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja" by Lata Mangeshkar is without a doubt the most popular wedding video of the year. Donning a green kurta and pyjama, she won hearts with her moves. The video garnered over 18 million views.

Groom welcomed strangers in his wedding

After seeking the groom's permission, a group of friends joined a wedding function and danced. They danced with the guests and enjoyed themselves. The video delighted Internet users.

Bride's unique entry

A video of a bride making an unique entry while dancing to Katrina Kaif's song 'Sau Aasmaan' with her family and friends caught the eye of netizens. The video is bound to uplift your mood. When it was uploaded, it received a lot of love.

A groom gifts a donkey to his wife

Wedding presents from a groom to a bride are expected to be extravagant because it marks the start of a new phase in their lives. However, in a bizarre incident, a Pakistani groom brought a donkey as a wedding gift for his bride, which was an uncommon pick. The video took off on social media like wildfire.

Bride forgot her blouse on her big day

On her wedding day, a bride realised she had forgotten to pack her blouse. However, she made the best of the scenario and customised her wedding attire by converting her cocktail blouse into her wedding blouse. The video quickly became popular on social media.

