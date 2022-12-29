Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan title track gets a new rendition by elderly woman; you can't miss this | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan track gets a new rendition

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan title track is roaring everywhere, not only in India but also overseas. People are grooving to the song and doing the signature step in their own style. Among thousands of renditions on the title track, one video caught everyone's eye in which an elderly woman is seen performing on it. The video is going viral on the internet.

The now-viral video features a woman enjoying life while performing the dance moves from SRK's famous song and making the perfect facial expressions. She defies age preconceptions while performing and exudes confidence. The phrase "Age is just a number and it should never come in the way of one's passion" is definitely reinforced by the video.

The video garnered love from all over the internet. People flocked to the comment section, hailing the lady. One user wrote, "Amazing!! She recreates the steps so commendably and this will motivate other people to follow their interests too." Another user commented, "Love the way she is enjoying her life and doing what she wants to do. Such woman stands as an inspiration for others." A third user commented, "Aww people of every age and state is loooving our #PATHAAN #JhoomeJoPathaan." A user also wrote, "Mind-blowing dance."

The video was posted by an Instagram user named Saj Khan. The woman is quite popular on the internet for her funny reels and dance videos.

The video has received over 458k views and is rapidly growing in popularity. The video was well received, and viewers commented on how much they enjoyed the woman's dance. She was acclaimed for both her zeal and her dancing prowess.

Meanwhile, Vishal and Sheykhar's composition, Jhoome Jo Pathaan, was released on December 22. The hit track is sung by Arijit Singh, Sukriti Kakar, Vishal and Sheykhar.

