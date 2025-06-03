Specially-abled choreographer dances to 'Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan' song, netizens praise his confidence The viral dance video of the specially-abled choreographer is a testament to the fact that with determination and hard work, anything is possible. The video has not only entertained people but also spread a powerful message of inclusivity and acceptance.

New Delhi:

A video of a specially-abled choreographer, Ablu Rajesh Kumar, dancing to the well-known song "Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan" went viral on social media, leaving internet users amazed by his skill and confidence. Despite being limited to prosthetic legs, the choreographer is shown in the video gliding elegantly to the upbeat song's beats.

His passion and dedication to his trade are evident in his quick and coordinated movements. Netizens have overwhelmingly praised the film, praising the choreographer for shattering preconceptions and motivating others with his unafraid demeanour.

Taking to Instagram, Ablu Rajesh Kumar has shared a video of himself dancing with his students.

Not only did he lead the moves, but he also matched the pace with expressive flair, dancing with his students as if he were destined to do so. Only true brilliance, unmistakable self-assurance, and, of course, unadulterated happiness.

Take a look at the viral video here:

Soon after the video went viral, social media users started commenting on the same. One of the users wrote, "bhai ko salute meri taraf se jo unhone apane pair na hone ke bavajud bhi dance sikha rahe hai (My salute to Bhai who is teaching dance even though he doesn't have legs) while another one wrote, "Dance is a hidden language of soul, what a Passion Bro, keep going pass your positive vibe to everyone around."

This heartwarming display of talent and bravery by Ablu Rajesh Kumar serves as a reminder that physical disabilities cannot limit one's spirit and passion for life.

Disclaimer: (This information has been provided by a third party. India TV does not vouch for the authenticity of the claims made.)

ALSO READ: D Gukesh's winning video gets racist comments linking 'curry scent' to Magnus Carlsen