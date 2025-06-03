D Gukesh's winning video gets racist comments linking 'curry scent' to Magnus Carlsen While Gukesh's victory was celebrated, some users took to the comments section to spew racist comments. This has led to an online outrage, calling out the comments. Check out the comments here.

Reigning world champion D Gukesh, at the Norway Chess event on Sunday at Stavanger, defeated five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen. A video of Gukesh's win over Carlsen has been doing rounds on the internet, and it shows Carlsen banging the table after losing to the reigning world champion. The video was also posted by Norway Chess on their TikTok account.

While Gukesh's victory was celebrated, some users took to the comments section to spew racist comments. This has led to an online outrage, calling out the comments.

A user on X (formerly Twitter), posted a picture of a comment that read, "Magnus was distracted by the curry sent (scent)". The caption of the post read, "Can I ask why isn’t @NorwayChess moderating its TikTok account, despite repeated racist comments targeting Gukesh? These comments are visible, liked by thousands, and consistently appear at the top."

The post garnered nearly 364.5K views and several users took to the comments section to share their views. One of the users wrote, "Gukesh eats pappu and avakaya. That sent (should be scent) elevates your consciousness. Meru, learn to ignore barking dogs when elephants are doing god work!"

Another commented, "NorwayChess this is not even covert...it's blatant racism." A third comment read, "Whites are very poor losers. Give them a reality check and they just fall apart." One comment read, "They actually encourage that. No amount of calling outs or complains will change anything."

