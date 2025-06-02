Manipur man risks it all to rescue drowning dog, wins hearts online | WATCH A heartwarming video of a Manipur man's bravery goes viral! Watch as he risks his life to rescue a drowning dog. This inspiring act of kindness has won hearts online, leaving millions in awe.

New Delhi:

A heartwarming video spreading on social media shows a man from Manipur jumping into floodwaters to save a drowning dog trapped in a strong torrent. According to the caption, the man braved the swift water to rescue the distressed animal that had been washed away.

The caption describes him as a "man with a golden heart," and he is seen plunging into the sea without hesitation for his own safety. He slowly approaches the confused and terrified puppy, lifts it into his arms, and returns it to safety while bystanders cheer.

“Flood in Manipur. In a heartbreaking moment, a MEITEI MAN risks his life to save a DOG from drowning in a stream in MANIPUR. Humanity exists. Brave souls exist. Thank you to everyone who helped save the dog’s life," the video caption read.

The clip moved many viewers, who praised the man's selfless act and hailed him as a true hero. Social media users flooded the comments with admiration, calling for authorities to recognise and reward his courageous deed. “Best friend,” indeed, many remarked, referencing the bond between humans and dogs.

An X user commented, “He really is a brave man. So fearless, and the people on the sides, instructing and guiding." Another person wrote, “Really admire his bravery and compassion. All others who were trying to rescue the dog are very humane too".

One of them shared, “I really admire the man’s courage and his action." A comment read, “Hooman saved its best friend."

The rescue comes amid severe flooding in Manipur, where heavy rains have caused devastation. According to officials, floods and landslides have affected 3,802 individuals and damaged 883 homes in the state over the last 48 hours.

At least 19 people have been murdered in the northeastern states; others are believed to be stranded, and more than 12,000 have been affected as unrelenting rains caused catastrophic landslides, flash floods, and broad devastation. Mizoram, Assam, Manipur, Tripura, and Arunachal Pradesh have been among the most severely affected, with highways washed away, homes reduced to rubble, and thousands left homeless.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red advisories for many northeastern states, warning of additional severe rains in the coming days.

Disclaimer: (This information has been provided by a third party. India TV does not vouch for the authenticity of the claims made.

ALSO READ: Foreign man shocked after witnessing beach culture in India, says 'nobody is topless’ | WATCH