Foreign man shocked after witnessing beach culture in India, says 'nobody is topless’ | WATCH A foreign visitor shares his surprising experience of India's beach culture, noting the stark contrast to Western norms. Know his observations on modesty and cultural differences at Indian beaches.

New Delhi:

It is common to see that the majority of beachgoers in many Western nations are dressed in very little. However, things are different in India, where individuals typically choose to remain fully clothed while at the beach. Recently, a tourist was taken aback when he said that nobody was topless on a beach in India. He wasn't sure what to do at first, but after removing his shirt, he discovered that it was OK. Still, the majority of people favoured staying covered.

A few social media users criticised the traveller, but many more clarified that wearing clothes to the beach is part of Indian tradition. They noted that many Indians are hesitant about revealing too much skin.

Taking to Instagram, the traveller said, “So I just arrived at the first beach on my trip in India, but I’ve realised nobody is topless; everybody is fully clothed. I don’t understand it. I’m not even joking. A couple of hundred people are here; two guys have got no shirts on, so I don’t understand it. I’ve come to the conclusion that it is socially acceptable to have a top off."

The video posted on Instagram early in May went viral, and social media users explained this cultural difference in India.

Reacting to the post, a user explained, “We dress modestly here; showing too much skin is culturally sensitive, so we’re always mindful of it."

Another traveller recalling their experience shared, “I’d do the same as you, dude. I went to India, and lots of people told me to be careful of phones and leaving them around, etc., etc., and yes, I did accidentally drop my phone, but guess what? a local lad in a village found it and reunited me with my phone. So basically, I was at my safest in India, but it was when I got to Heathrow, UK, that my hand luggage got stolen. So there in itself is the story of how perception is NOT always reality. The Indians were fantastic in India, and the problem was back here in the UK."

“Being topless is a big deal in Indian culture, mate. We go to nude beaches in Spain but are still wearing clothes. We are shy, and our culture doesn’t allow us. It’s not that hard to understand," a social media user wrote.

An individual stated, “No simple answer to your question, mate; people in the UK and other white-skinned people wear bikinis or other swim shorts to get vitamin D and to get tan. Indians and other Asian countries, we don’t need to because we have sun for almost 365 days."

After opting to take off his shirt, the traveller was concerned about what to do with his backpack as he entered the water. He was apprehensive about leaving his possessions on the beach without someone watching them. He was concerned since he didn't know if theft was a problem in the neighbourhood. Nonetheless, he preferred to trust those around him and hoped that everything would be well while he enjoyed the beach.

Disclaimer: (This information has been provided by a third party. India TV does not vouch for the authenticity of the claims made.)