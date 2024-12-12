Social media influencer uses green chillies as 'Natural Lip Plumper', internet goes frenzy | WATCH VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Influencer uses green chillies as ‘Natural Lip Plumper’

Many videos are shared on social media every day. This is the era of the internet. Every day thousands of people, some of whom are influencers and some share videos on social media to make a career. The video of a Delhi-based influencer is going viral on social media. The Delhi-based influencer used green chillies to make a natural lip plumper. After sharing this video on social media, some people are praising the influencer, while some are trolling her.

Green Chilli was used as lipstick

Delhi-based influencer Shubangi Anand has shared this video on her Instagram account. Shubangi is a beauty influencer on social media. This video of her green chillies is going viral. In just a few days, this video has been viewed by more than 21 million people. At the beginning of this video, you can see that Shubangi first applies lipstick on her lips. After some time, she puts it aside and picks up two green chillies. Shubangi cuts the chillies into 2 parts. Then she rubs the cut part on her lips.

Watch the video here:

Some netizens praised while some trolled

The effect of chilli starts showing in a short while. After this, Shubhangi applies lip tint and completes her look with a glossy layer. Sharing this video, Shubhangi wrote, "Would you try?" with chilli and fire emojis. Let us tell you that when Shubhangi shared this video, many people appreciated it but some people had strange reactions to it and some people also trolled Shubhangi for this. They say that applying chilli on the lips in this way can also have some side effects.

A user commented, “Dumbest thing on the internet?” Another added, “I’ve tried similar hacks, and trust me, this is not a safe method. Just buy a lip plumper from a proper brand!” A third person stated, “This hack might give a temporary plump, but it’s not worth the risk of irritation or burns!”

“So these are so-called influencers, wow, giving this shit on social media and want people to try," a frustrated commenter wrote.

Do let us know what are your views on this weird natural lip plumper.