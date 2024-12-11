Very Demure to Orange Peel Theory: Top 5 most searched viral memes of 2024

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Top 5 most searched viral memes of 2024.

Google has released the 'Year in Search 2024' list. It shows what things Indians have searched the most in the year 2024. Google has released Google's top search list under many categories including sports, entertainment, politics, and food. If we look at the overall Google search category, cricket has dominated the search list throughout the year. However, there are 5 viral memes which have topped the chart.

Orange Peel Theory

It all started with a TikTok post. It was a conversation between ex-couples about peeling oranges for each other while they were in a relationship. After this, many other couples started talking about the small and big things their partners do for them. After this, this theory became a trend and people started making videos asking their partners to peel oranges.

Gen Z boss and a mini

A beauty company TBH Skincare posted the original "Gen Z boss and a mini" video on its social media handles like Instagram and TikTok. The video features a young group of women taking turns to describe their characteristics and they can be also seen chanting and dancing in a circle in their office. The video has been made after getting inspired by the "boots and a slicked back bun" meme that originated on TikTok.

Blue Grinch Knee Surgery

A meme that goes by 'That Feeling When Knee Surgery Is Tomorrow', also known as 'Blue Grinch Knee Surgery', went viral on social media. It is an ironic take that first surfaced in mid-2021 and its craze continued in 2022. This phrase captures a mix of dread before an event that is both necessary and stressful, like knee surgery. The 'Blue Grinch' is a twist that implies gloomy or anxious, hence 'blue'.

Very Demure, Very Mindful

This trend was started by beauty influencer Jooles Lebron. Jooles is a transgender woman and often remains in the headlines due to her videos. She made a 40-second TikTok video in which she describes herself as 'very demure, very mindful'. According to Jules, "demure" means being aware, humble and considerate towards yourself and others. Presenting yourself in a redefined and thoughtful way.

The Hamster

Another cute meme which had to make the list is the little hamster holding his paw up in a 'V'.