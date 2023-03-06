Woman casually chills in garden with giant python in her lap, netizens stunned. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@WOWTERRIFYING Woman relaxes with a massive python in her lap

Trending News: A video of a young woman with a giant python crawling on her lap has gone viral on Twitter, leaving social media users stunned and concerned. While some people choose to keep dangerous animals as pets, many believe it is a risky business. The woman in the video seems utterly confident, relaxed and unbothered by the massive snake on her lap.

The clip was posted on a Twitter page called 'Wow Terrifying' and has received over 291k views and 5,300 likes. The video shows the woman sitting on a porch with her phone while the python crawls on her lap. The snake is long and fat, and its presence is enough to make any normal person feel chills down their spine.

Despite the woman's apparent comfort around the snake, many viewers expressed concern about the dangers of keeping such wild animals as pets. While some users questioned the authenticity of the video, others acknowledged that some parts of the snake seemed exaggerated, but that there was no doubt that the snake was real and posed a danger to the woman. Many others wondered whether people should be meddling with such dangerous creatures or keeping their distance.

Watch the viral video of woman relaxing with a massive python in her lap here:

A user commented, “They are called wild animals for a reason. They can be vicious at any moment & kill you instantly with their sheer power. It’s natural for them, nothing wrong in it. When Python starts crawling on you repeatedly, read the early signs, Python sizing you up before it makes the final move.” Another user wrote, “A piece of wisdom I’ve picked up in my travels…Don’t hang out with creatures that can easily overpower you and swallow you whole. Now I’m imagining being eaten alive and slowly being digested….ugh! Why did I even look at this!?!?”

“Looks like some sort of python. Either some parts of the photo were stretched to make the python seem longer or it was edited in. I honestly feel that some part of the snake was in fact real. But just overly exaggerated. I have no estimation of just how big it is in the video,” a third added.

