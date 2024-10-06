Sitapur: Headmaster's weird excuse after found 'drunk' in govt school | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Snapshot from the viral video

A video clip of a headmaster of a government primary school, Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh went viral on social media in which he was spotted inebriated state in the school and he admitted that he consumed alcohol due to a headache.

In the video, the Block Development Officer (BDO) is seen questioning the headmaster. Explaining the reason for drinking, the teacher said he had a lot of pain so he drank 100 grams of alcohol. However, he seemed fully drunk from the tone of his way of speaking. The video of his conversation with the BDO is drawing people's attention on the internet.

The Block Development Officer of Elia in Sitapur had come to inspect the school when he found the headmaster drunk. When the BDO asked the reason for coming to school after drinking, he told the officer that he had a severe headache, that is why he drank 100 grams of alcohol. Countering his reply, the BDO said that if he was not feeling well, he should have taken leave and rested at home. His coming to school in a drunken state will have a negative impact on the children, the BDO is heard saying in the video.

Haluwapur Primary School Case

During a conversation with the Block Development Officer, the headmaster said that he has never come to school in a drunken state before and will not do so in future.

However, the BDO has sent the investigation report of the head master to the BSA. The case is of Haluwapur Primary School of Elia area.

This is not the first case of teachers spotted drinking alcohol in the school. Last year, many such cases were reported in Chhattisgarh. After this, the Education Department in Jashpur district directed teachers and other employees to submit a declaration that they would not consume alcohol while on duty.

