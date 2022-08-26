Shocking video of giant bumpy slide in the US goes viral; netizens are horrified due to THIS reason

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ARTCOMBATPOD Shocking video of giant bumpy slide goes viral

Amusement parks are a popular place for people to have fun and get their adrenaline pumping. However, amusement parks have been equally scary when it comes to accidents relating to failures in rides or technical malfunctions. Now, a video has been going viral on the internet that shows a giant bumpy slide that looks dangerous and equally prone to accidents. The video made netizens question the park authorities for such a loophole.

The viral video shows people wearing sacks and can be seen almost flying in the air as they come down the slide. As it seemed threatening, a few seconds' ride could endanger life. The slide is located in Belle Isle Park in Michigan. According to reports, the slide was shut down for repairs just four hours after it started.

Soon after the incident, the park released a statement that read, "We are going to be making some adjustments to the speed that we have seen users coming down today. Hopefully, after our small adjustment, we will be back up and running and the slide will be slower for more enjoyment."

Sharing the video, the user captioned it, "The giant slide at Belle Isle Park in Michigan was open for only 4 hours before workers shut it down to make adjustments. I wonder why they decided to do such a thing."

The video garnered over 11 million views on social media, with netizens taking hilarious digs at the incident while questioning the park for such a big miss. One user wrote, "Lol, thats an injury waiting to happen. Honestly surprised it stayed open that long." Another user commented, "They should have an ambulance waiting so you can bounce right in". A third user commented, "Don't be silly. This was not designed by engineers."

While the bumpy ride caused a stir on the internet, the incident also proved to be a reminder for the other amusement park authorities to have a regular check on the rides to avoid malfunctions resulting in major accidents.

DON'T MISS

'34 Years Of Salman Khan Era' trends on Twitter, 'bhai' fans celebrate Bollywood superstar's film

Viral pic of Kerala family 'smiling' at funeral invites netizens' wrath, here's what they have to say

Mike Tyson fans troll Liger makers for 'forced' cameo of boxing legend, netizens say 'so damn irritating'

Read More Trending News