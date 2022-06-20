After Shehnaaz Gill's photos dressed as bride go viral, fans share Sidharth Shukla's pics as groom

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/_.SIDNAAZXHOLICS._;TWITTER/ARUNASU Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla

Shehnaaz Gill's bridal look has impressed all. The icing on the cake was when she started dancing to Sidhu Moose Wala's song as a showstopper. She walked confidently, smiled gracefully for the cameras and yet managed to keep her quirk intact. Videos and photos of Ahehnaaz making a ramp debut have gone viral on social media. Shehnaaz's photos dressed in a Samant Chauhan Lehenga have prompted fans to imagine Sidharth Shukla's reaction to it. The late actor was a close friend and rumoured boyfriend of the actress.

Soon after the actress posted the video on her Instagram account, 'SidNaaz', the moniker used by Shehnaaz and Sidharth's fans for them became one of the top trends on social media sites. Their fans shared the videos and videos of her across Instagram and Twitter saying how proud they are. Some also posted Sidharth Shukla's photos dressed as groom. Take a look:

The video was first posted by Shehnaaz. She had taken to Instagram to share the video wiritng, "Debut walk done right! Walked for the super talented designer @samantchauhan. Thank you people of Ahmedabad for making us extra special for me! Your hospitality and love are immeasurable. #ShowStopper #ShehnaazGill".

On the work front, Shehnaaz was last seen in the Punjabi film, 'Honsla Rakh' opposite Diljit Dosanjh. She is reported to make her Bollywood debut very soon. Due to Shehnaaz's close proximity to Actor Salman Khan, fans have been speculating that she will be seen in his next film 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'. 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' will have Pooja Hegde as the female lead, alongside Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal.