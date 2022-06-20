Shehnaaz Gill makes grand ramp debut as bride; dances to Sidhu Moose Wala's song as showstopper|Viral Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/__SIDNAAZ_FOREVER_.__ Shehnaaz Gill

Shahnaz Gill made her ramp debut and how! The Bigg Boss fame actress looked stunning as she turned into a beautiful bride for designer Samant Chauhan. Shehnaaz wore a red lehnga and left the onlookers spellbound with her grace and elegance. Shehnaaz walked confidently, posed poignantly and twirled in her gorgeous outfit. What won everybody's heart was looking at her dancing her heart out as a showstopper on Sidhu Moose Wala's song 'Sohne Lagde'.

She shared the video on her verified Instagram account writing, "Debut walk done right! Walked for the super talented designer @samantchauhan." She also thanked the audience for their love and support. "Thank you people of Ahmedabad for making us extra special for me! Your hospitality and love is immeasurable. #ShowStopper #ShehnaazGill," she added.

Shehnaaz Gill's video goes viral

She has returned to her social media A-game, and netizens are really appreciating her posts. Shehnaaz's innocence had always appealed to Salman during her 'Bigg Boss' days, and the way she dealt with her boyfriend Sidharth Shukla's death had really touched everyone's heart. It was no surprise that when she posted the video, it went viral on social media. Fans loved her debut walk and they can't stop praising the Punjabi actress.

"You are looking so beautiful in Red Lehenga," said a fan reacting to Shehnaaz's post. Another commented, "I'm so proud of you Gill, you nailed your first ramp." Another one mentioned that late actor Siddharth Shukla, who was a close friend of hers would be proud of her. "Bro, he is proud of you, whistling from the sky and hooting for you... Shehnaaz Shehnaaz Shehnaaz Shehnaaz woooahhj Shehnaaz," the user wrote.

Shehnaaz Gill Bollywood debut

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shehnaaz having recently appeared in the Punjabi film, 'Honsla Rakh' opposite Diljit Dosanjh, is reported to make her Bollywood debut with 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali,' releasing on December 30, 2022. She is supposed to be paired opposite Aayush Sharma in the Salman Khan-led movie, where she portrays the role of an innocent and vulnerable girl-next-door.

'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' will have Pooja Hegde as the female lead, alongside Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal, who allegedly play Salman Khan's brothers. It is also speculated that Raghav Juyal had joined the cast of the movie. The actor recently started shooting for the film in Mumbai.