Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover’s lookalike’s video from 'kirtan' goes viral | Watch

Shark Tank India fame Ashneer Grover’s lookalike's video has surfaced on the internet and netizens have been going gaga about it. You must have come across several videos on social media which feature people who hold an uncanny resemblance with your favourite celebrities or people you may know. These videos make you wonder, how can it be possible to have almost the same physical appearance? Similarly, an Instagram video captured in Vrindavan is now going viral on the internet. People are saying that the man in the video looks very similar to co-founder and former Managing Director of fintech platform BharatPe Ashneer.

This video was shared by an Instagram user named, Kartik Tyagi. In the video, a man fully devoted to Lord Krishna’s bhakti can be seen doing kirtan in ISKON temple in Vrindavan. The caption of the video read, “@ashneer.grover nice seeing you” with several laughing emojis. As soon as he posted it, social media users started to drop their hilarious comments because the man in the video shares a resemblance with Ashneer.

Have a look at video-

One user said that this video should reach Ashneer, she wrote, “This .shld srsly reach him, that he knows he has a duplicate too,...what similarity man!!!”. Another user talked about spiritual life and its return, as she wrote, “@sharktank.india @ashneer.grover thanks for investing in spiritual life which gives you return afterlife also”, “Ashneer Grover 2.0”, mockingly said the third user.

Have a look at some more comments here:

For the unversed, Ashneer has made headlines several times. One such reason was pitcher Rohit Warrior's idea of the 'glass ka mask’, where he made a remark on the founder of Sippline Drinking Shields and bashed him in his show. He also got surrounded by a controversy with his wife Madhuri Jain Grover for extensive misappropriation of the company’s funds for enriching themselves.

