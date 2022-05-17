Shark Tank's Ashneer Grover MOCKED by pitcher Rohit Warrior; takes dig with ‘bhagwan utha le' remark

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONYTVOFFICIAL Ashneer Grover and Rohit Warrior

Shark Tank India's first season made headlines for multiple reasons. One such reason was pitcher Rohit Warrior's idea of 'glass ka mask.' During the show, Warrier, founder of Sippline Drinking Shields, was bashed by shark Ashneer Grover on the show for his innovative glass mask pitch. Now, in his recent social media post, the entrepreneur can be seen taking a sarcastic dig by repeating Ashneer’s mockery sentence.

In the video, Rohit said, "Abhi bas ek hi question ‘Glass ganda hai toh kya karun? Hey bhagwan, utha le mujhe. (There’s only one question now, ‘What to do if the glass is dirty. Oh God, kill me now….).” he then goes on to clarify that he is just joking and says, “Nahi naahi bhai mazak karrahaha that."

Ashneer's comment on Shark Tank India show

Ashneer had slammed Rohit Warrior saying, "Bhai kya kar raha hai yaar tu, Mazak hai kya? Aap bahot zyada peete ho kya?"

(Yeh joh product (glass ka mask) hai naa, isse wahiyat product maine zindagi mein naa dekha hai, naa main dekhna chahta hun. Mere ko Bhagwan utha le! Itna ganda product hai ye. Iske baad main kuch nahi dekhna chahta life mein (This is the first and last such product in the world. No one else will try making such a product. I have never seen a worse product in my life and don’t want to see it in the future either. God kill me now, such a bad product. After this, I don’t want to see anything else in my life now), " he added.

Reacting to this, Rohit had said that though he respects his opinions about his product, there are many who would have different opinions about his 'glass ka mask'. However, Ashneer did not like it, following that Aman Gupta, Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of boAt, had a good laugh over the conversation. Take a look