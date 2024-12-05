Santa Claus's face revealed after 1,700 years before Christmas 2024? Scientists recreate face | See pic

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Santa Claus's face was revealed after 1,700 years.

You must have heard many stories about Santa Claus in your childhood. Many times you might have wondered whether Santa Claus really exists or does he just exists in stories. Scientists have created the real face of Saint Nicholas of Myra, the person behind Santa Claus, which has been shown for the first time in 1700 years.

Saint Nicholas, who was an early Christian, now the world can see his real face. Nicholas' image of giving gifts made him Santa Claus. Gradually it was later associated with Christmas, in which the tradition of giving gifts grew in such a way that children still like the character of Santa Claus.

The world will see the face of Santa Claus for the first time

According to the Mirror report, experts used the heads of Saint Nicholas of Myra to forensically reconstruct their faces. Despite his immense popularity around the world, there is no specific description of Saint Nicholas. Now people will be able to see his living face for the first time.

According to the report, the head of this study, Cicero Mores, said that the head looks very strong, which makes the face strong. He said that his face matches the face printed in the 1823 poem A Visit from St. Nicholas. The face that is formed in the picture of this poem along with the thick beard reminds one of Santa Claus.

How was the face created?

Moraes said that he and his team used data collected by Luigi Martino in 1950. He said, "We initially reconstructed his head in 3D using this data. After this, the outline of the face was detected using statistical (Estatics Extension) estimates.

