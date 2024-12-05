Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Meet Kavya Mehra, India’s first AI mom influencer

Virtual influencers are sweeping over the world of social media and have gained popularity in recent years. These computer-generated beings have become extremely popular, blurring the border between fiction and reality. Kavya Mehra, an AI-powered parent influencer from India, is currently taking the Internet by storm. Kavya is a digital character established by Collective Artists Network, one of India's major celebrity management companies. Her social media bio states that she is "India's first AI mom, powered by real moms.".

Kavya has over 300 Instagram followers, with whom she shares her modern perspective on motherhood. She enjoys cooking, painting, and following skincare routines. "From planning strategies to planning meals, this is my journey - a real, unfiltered look at how I'm figuring out motherhood, all while holding on to the Kavya that existed before the kids," a caption to the post says.

Watch the video here:

According to its designers, Kavya's personality is based on the real-life experiences of real mothers. "Kavya Mehra is not just a digital avatar; she is the embodiment of modern motherhood, powered by AI yet deeply rooted in human experience," the Collective Artists Network stated, according to the Economic Times.

Kavya frequently shares snippets from her daily life on Instagram, like making her favorite dish and celebrating Diwali. She also shares flashback images of her pregnancy and her child's development.

In one of the posts, she discussed what kind of mother she wanted to be. "A mom that is emotionally available and can stand on her own... someone whose love is warm and steady that the children should know that they can come to her, be their safe place..." she uploaded to YouTube.

"This milestone underscores our commitment to redefining the boundaries of storytelling. Kavya isn't just a technological innovation—she's a reflection of the real-life experiences of society," said Vijay Subramaniam, Founder and Group CEO of Collective Artists Network, as reported by ET.

Virtual influencers are computer-generated 'people' with human-like characteristics, attributes, and personalities. These digital characters, also known as AI influencers, maintain a social media presence and interact with the world firsthand.

Virtual influencers are changing how content is made, consumed, and marketed online. Like human influencers, these influencers publish photographs, videos, and stories on social media, engage with followers, and work with brands on marketing initiatives.

ALSO READ: Animal or human, courtesy is important! Woman showing monkey exit at Singapore airport goes viral