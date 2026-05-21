Full circle moment! Putin’s reunion with Chinese engineer after 26 years goes viral

New Delhi:

Russian President Vladimir Putin shared a surprisingly emotional moment during his recent visit to Beijing. During the visit, he reunited with a Chinese engineer he had first met more than 26 years ago. The heartfelt interaction has now gone viral online, drawing attention not just for its nostalgia but also for the deeply human side of global diplomacy.

The reunion took place during Putin’s visit to China when he met Peng Pai, a 36-year-old Chinese engineer specialising in bridges and tunnels. According to reports, the two had originally crossed paths during Putin’s inaugural visit to China in 2000, when Peng was just a kid.

A reunion that brought back memories from another era

More than two decades ago, Putin had reportedly met Peng Pai and his family during a casual interaction in a Beijing park. At the time, few could have imagined that the brief meeting would one day become an emotional international reunion, making headlines around the world. The video of the reunion was posted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia.

According to a report by Shanghai Daily, Peng jokingly remarked that the Russian leader “still looks the same,” while he himself had now become “a middle-aged man with a child.”

Emotional moment goes viral

The reunion was considered by social media participants from multiple sites to be surprisingly emotional. For many people, the encounter seemed to indicate that, despite their political stature, they, too, have experiences and emotions that they can recall after several decades.

Within an online community frequently focused on geopolitically charged news stories, this reunion stood apart by providing a sense of humanity, connection and continuity. It was also observed by multiple users that the encounter was representative of the long history of Russian-Chinese relations on a personal level.

A symbolic moment during Putin’s China visit

The visit to Beijing by Putin had centred on enhancing the relationship between Russia and China in light of the changing political atmosphere globally. But it was the heart-warming reunion that ended up catching everyone’s attention on the internet.

As observed, such instances often strike a chord because they feel real and spontaneous. Not only does an encounter like this one serve as a reminder of the power of time and memories, but it also shows how unexpected meetings can become truly iconic on the international scene.

Also read: Russian President Putin gets red carpet welcome in Beijing; holds bilateral talks with China's Xi Jinping