RIP Queen Elizabeth II: Rainbow rises over Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle after Queen's demise | Photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM RIP Queen Elizabeth II: Rainbow rises over Buckingham

In a tragic occurrence, the UK's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away on Thursday at the age of 96. The Queen was being examined by doctors in Balmoral after they raised concern about her health. In a previous statement, Buckingham Palace stated that doctors had concerns about Elizabeth II's health and had advised that she continue to be under medical supervision. As it was declared, that doctors had placed her under medical supervision, the people started flocking outside the palace in spite of the severe rainfall. The crowd gathered witnessed a magical sight as a rainbow glowed in the sky.

On Thursday, right before the longest-reigning queen passed away, an unusual occurrence transpired as double rainbows shimmered in the sky. A rainbow was sighted at Windsor Castle, the Queen's home in the English county of Berkshire. A double rainbow was observed over Buckingham Palace. Just then, news of her demise circulated, and the entire nation started paying tribute to their late monarch.

Twitter users flooded the platform with images of the palace's double rainbows, claiming that this was the Queen's final goodbye signal to everyone. A user wrote, "#DoubleRainbow appears at #BuckinghamPalace in #London #England as #HRH #QueenElizabethII remains very ill in her home at #BalmoralCastle in #Scotland. #GodSaveTheQueen (sic)." Another user commented, "Most fitting #QueenElizabeth #DoubleRainbow (sic)." A third user wrote, "An incredible woman. Dignified, wise and filled with inspired faith. It is a mighty magic which placed a double rainbow over Buckingham Palace today #queenelizabeth #doublerainbow #buckinghampalace (sic)."

The tragic news has left the people of the United Kingdom heartbroken. The queen's passing was mourned by people all around the world, who paid tribute to the royality on social media.

Following Queen Elizabeth II's death, her eldest son, Charles, became the subsequent King of the United Kingdom. Officials from the royal family have declared him to be King Charles III.

While the mighty Queen is no longer with us, she has left a legacy like no other, and her glory will carry on in perpetuity.

DON'T MISS

Neeraj Chopra wins Diamond League Finals: Netizens hail Javelin thrower, call him 'Golden Boy'

After Ganesh idols, Allu Arjun's Pushpa craze inspires Ganapati Pandal | Viral Video

Yash-mania takes over, Rocky Bhai look from KGF becomes a rage in hairstyling saloons | PICS

Read More Trending News