'RIP Momos': Internet shows disappointment as man makes mango momos with Mazza | WATCH

The internet was recently abuzz with disappointment as a man shared a video of himself making mango momos with Mazza. While momos, a popular street food in South Asia, are traditionally made with meat or vegetable fillings, this man from Delhi decided to experiment by using a mango along with a well-known mango-flavoured carbonated drink as the main ingredient. The video quickly went viral, with many expressing their disapproval and labelling the dish as an insult to the beloved momo.

At the start of the video, the vendor is seen deep-frying a few pre-made momos. He then incorporates a complete bottle of Maaza into the mixture after adding mango slices to a sauce. Then he adds a generous amount of cream to the pan, sprinkles on some red chilli powder, and lets it cook. At last, he incorporates the momos into the Maaza sauce and tops them off with cream.

Take a look at the viral video here:

Soon after the video went viral, some argued that the combination of mango and Mazza did not make sense and would ruin the authentic taste of momos. Others were concerned about the health implications of using a sugary drink in a savoury dish.

One internet user wrote, "Harpic dalna bhul gye," while another wrote, "Master chef m nahi jail zrur jaenge koi bimar hua toh." The third user wrote, "Will not forgive this generation whoever even taste it," and the fourth one wrote, "try mt kiya kro doctor se pucha kro."

