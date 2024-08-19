'Adopted nahi acquired hota hai': Blinkit, Zomato's Raksha Bandhan witticism will make your day

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Blinkit, Zomato's Raksha Bandhan witticism will make you laugh out loud.

People across the country are celebrating Raksha Bandhan today. This festival celebrates the bond of love and protection between siblings, where sisters tie a sacred thread on their brother's wrists, symbolizing their love and promise to protect them. But this year, the popular food delivery apps Zomato and Blinkit have given a fun twist to this traditional festival with their new witticism. And it has taken the internet by storm.

A conversation between online grocery delivery platform Blinkit and its parent organisation Zomato on Raksha Bandhan made social media users laugh out loud.

In a post on X, Zomato wished Blinkit, saying, “Happy rakhi adopted sis, @letsblinkit,” along with a kiss emoji. The post went viral in no time with over 3 lakh views.

Blinkit responded to Zomato in a witty way with a grinning face emoji: “Adopted nahi acquired hota haiâ€æitna bada hogaya pata nahi kab seekhega (Not adopted but acquired. You have grown up but still haven’t learnt this).”

Take a look at the viral post here:

Several internet users have commented hilariously on the viral post. One user wrote, Blinkit me se Rakhi lene par Zomato free delivery deta he?" while another one wrote, "Acquired nahi inherited hota hai .. dono bache ke bache hi reh gaye." The third user wrote, "Things are going well for both of them, Adopted and Acquired."

Albinder Dhindsa and Saurabh Kumar established Blinkit, formerly known as Grofers, in 2013. Zomato purchased Blinkit in 2022 for a total of US$568 million in equity.

Deepinder Goyal and Pankaj Chaddah launched Zomato, a global restaurant aggregator and food delivery service, in 2008.

