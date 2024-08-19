British man sets new Guinness World Record, skis off an 18,753-foot Himalayan cliff | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL British man skis off an 18,753-foot Himalayan cliff.

A British man has made headlines after setting a new Guinness World Record by skiing off an 18,753-foot cliff in the Himalayas. The daring feat was captured on video and has since gone viral, showcasing the incredible skills and bravery of the skier. The record-breaking descent took place in Solukhum, Nepal and required months of planning and preparation. The skier can be seen navigating through treacherous terrain and performing impressive jumps and tricks along the way. This incredible achievement not only showcases the individual's physical prowess but also highlights the beauty and challenges of the Himalayan mountains.

Joshua Bregmen, 34, completed the greatest altitude ski jump in history by leaping over a cliff 5,716 meters above the ground and landing safely by parachute.

This accomplishment exceeded the 4,359-meter record that Frenchman Matthias Giraud had been holding since 2019.

A sport that combines base jumping and skiing is called "ski-based jumping," according to Guinness World Records.

Living out of a van full-time, Bregman spent more than two weeks getting ready for this record attempt. He prepared by clearing the path of obstacles, camping at high altitudes, and hiking and skiing to the jump places.

Take a look at the video here:

The goal of the challenge was to generate money for charities and increase public awareness of human trafficking in Nepal, a nation where hundreds of children are trafficked each year.

When the team arrived at their first jump spot and found themselves on an inappropriate rocky slope, the endeavour nearly failed. They found a better slope, removed rocks, and piled snow to make a runway despite this setback.

"It took most of the next day until we had nothing left in the tank," Bregmen told Guinness World Records as he highlighted the physical toll of the attempt.

"We all worked so hard, and the lack of oxygen, constant headaches, and sleeping at around 6,000 metres added to the body's degradation. A person even said this was harder than when he climbed Everest," he added.

Bregmen described the final moments before the jump: "That night we were blessed with a 2 cm dusting of snow - not much, but it helped."

"The dream was to do several nice S-turns and ski eloquently off the cliff, but in reality, all we had was just a humble rock-filled runway at an exit height of nearly 6,000 metres," he added.

