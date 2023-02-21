Never-before-seen footage of Titanic from bottom of ocean released. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : (WOODS HOLE OCEANOGRAPHIC INSTITUTION VI An underwater remote vehicle examines an open window of the Titanic 12,500 feet below the surface of the ocean, 400 miles off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada in 1986.

The Titanic has always had a certain mystique and fascination surrounding it. The tragic sinking of the ocean liner during its maiden voyage in 1912 has been the subject of many stories and films, including the 1997 blockbuster starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. Now, for the first time, rare footage recorded in 1986 of the Titanic resting on the ocean floor has been released to the public.

The video, posted on the Instagram page of Now This News, shows the footage that was recorded by the Woods Hole Oceanic Institution. After years of searching for the wreckage, the Titanic was finally found more than 12,000 feet below the surface in 1985.

Using a human-occupied submersible named Alvin and a remotely operated vehicle named Jason Jr, researchers were able to film the wreckage for the first time. The footage, which is being publicly released to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the 1997 film, shows the Titanic in a state of decay, with the stern roughly tumbled through the water and the bow stuck at an angle on the ocean floor.

Watch the viral video of Titanic wreckage filmed in 1986:

Despite the tragedy of the event, some people feel that the victims of the Titanic have been dehumanized for entertainment purposes. One user commented on the Instagram post, sharing the story of their relative who perished in the disaster, and expressing sadness at the thought of what she must have gone through. Another user questioned why the footage was being released 25 years after it was filmed, rather than immediately upon discovery.

