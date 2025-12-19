Devon Conway slams second Test double century against West Indies in third Test Star New Zealand batter Devon Conway was exceptional for his side in the first innings of the ongoing third Test against the West Indies, putting in a brilliant performance with the bat. Conway went on to slam his second Test double ton against the Windies.

New Delhi:

Star New Zealand batter Devon Conway scripted history for his side. Taking on the West Indies in the third Test of the ongoing series, Conway shattered records on day 1 of the clash with his brilliant partnership with opener Tom Latham. The partnership finally broke when Latham was dismissed on a mammoth score of 137 runs.

However, as day 2 continued, Conway went on to smash the Windies and scored his second Test double century. The star batter amassed 227 runs in 367 deliveries, hitting 31 fours in the process as well.

His marvellous knock helped the Black Caps post a massive total of 424-4 by lunchtime on day 2 of the ongoing third Test. It is worth noting that the opening day of the Test ended with the opener on a score of 178 runs, and he picked up right where he left off on day 2 as well. He was finally dismissed after he was given LBW out on a delivery against Justin Greaves, ending his magnificent stand.

Rachin Ravindra looks to take New Zealand towards huge total in first innings

After the brilliant opening stand between Latham and Conway in the early stages of the game, the onus fell onto the shoulders of the middle-order batters to take New Zealand over the score of 500 in the first innings.

Jacon Duffy was sent packing on a score of 17 runs, with Kane Williamson scoring 31 runs in 60 deliveries. Furthermore, Daryl Mitchell was dismissed on a score of 11 runs, alongside Tom Blundell, who added four runs on the board.

By the 136th over, New Zealand saw Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Phillips standing strong on the crease, as New Zealand’s score read 476-6.

Also Read: