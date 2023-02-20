Viral video of elderly woman feeding husband makes netizens hopeful of forever love. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ABA_ZEONS Viral video of elderly woman feeding husband

The internet is full of touching moments that have the power to uplift and inspire people, even on their worst days. Recently, a viral video of an elderly couple has left an indelible mark on how people view love. The video shows an elderly woman feeding her husband with her hands, which is a beautiful display of love that has touched people around the world.

Shared on Instagram by animator Aba Zeon, the video clip has amassed over 11.7 million views, 1.2 million likes and has received an outpouring of love and admiration from users. Many have been moved by the woman's patience and the devotion she shows towards her partner. The video has sparked a conversation about the enduring nature of love and the importance of finding a lifelong partner.

The idea of love and eternal love has evolved significantly over time, but the desire to spend a lifetime with a partner remains a common aspiration for many people. The video of the elderly couple showcases the true essence of love, which is not just about romantic gestures, but also about being there for one another and supporting each other through all the ups and downs of life.

Watch the viral video of elderly woman feeding her husband here:

The elderly woman's love and patience in the viral video touched many people online. As one man commented, "I wanna grow old with you," expressing his desire for a similar kind of love in his own life. Another man's comment reflected on the bittersweet nature of love, saying, "I feel people who have not experienced love are luckier than those who have.. because the pain of not being with them one day is worse and its like a slow poison we drink daily. The very thought that we won’t be with them forever is unbearable and very sad."

Users on Instagram also shared their positive reactions to the video, with one writing, "God will bless them always," and another describing it as "so pure." The outpouring of emotion and admiration for the couple in the video serves as a reminder of the enduring power of love and its ability to move people in profound ways.

