Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Amul shares cute artwork for the newlyweds

Amul topical on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt wedding

Bollywood's lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are now husband and wife. The couple tied the knot in the presence of family and friends on April 14 in Mumbai's Pali Hill area as per Punjabi traditions. The rituals wrapped up by early evening and the first visuals of 'Ralia' as the newlyweds surfaced on social media. The images of the couple went viral on social media in no time.

Dairy brand Amul shared a topical for the couple on their Instagram handle. Famous for the wordplay, the artwork read, "Patt Mangni, Bhatt Byaah (sic)."

The star couple, who has been in a relationship for over 5 years, took the plunge in a traditional Punjabi wedding ceremony. For the big day, guests arrived in colour coordinated outfits. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Navya Naveli looked perfect in their respective wedding attire.

While the immediate family members were seen dressed their best in shades of pink, Ranbir and Alia's friends complied with the official colour palette of the wedding ceremony and arrived in shades of white and gold. Alia's bestie and possible maid of honour, Akansha Ranjan sizzled in a green saree for the celebrations.

While the ceremony took place indoors, Ranbir and Alia's team distributed sweet boxes to members of the media who had assembled outside the gated complex of Vastu residence. The newly-wed couple is soon expected to host a grand reception at a five-star hotel in Mumbai which will reportedly see guests like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, their former co-stars, friends and directors.

