Rajasthan teacher refuses leave for his wedding, takes online classes in between ceremonies

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Image representing marriage of a couple

A teacher in Alwar, Rajasthan has set a new precedent after he refused to take leave for his wedding and instead took online classes like any other regular day. The teacher named Priye Kumar Gaurav of Alwar taught his students by coming live on his wedding day. Moreover, he also took classes in between his wedding festivities also and news agency ANI claimed that he attended to his students after sangeet was over.

Read: BTS' Suga dancing to Main Khiladi Tu Anari with PSY in viral video is too perfect to be real | Watch

This situation seems exceptional as taking leaves ahead of the wedding day is the norm. People apply for leave from work in case their relatives and near and dear ones get ready to tie the knot. But, Priye, a teacher of Current Affairs at a coaching institute, made sure that he stood apart from the crowd. With this gesture, his popularity among the students is on the rise.

Read: Katy Perry's mermaid outfit in American Idol leads to hilarious faux pas | WATCH

One of the authorities of the coaching institute Priye is employed with, Nirmal, said, "He had informed about his wedding date around five months ago. Usually, a holiday for 4-5 days is granted, but he said he did not wish to miss any single class and would take lectures on the wedding day as well."

Priye prepped for his classes in between wedding festivities and made sure his students did not suffer because of him.