Katy Perry's mermaid outfit in American Idol leads to hilarious faux pas | WATCH

Katy Perry is the life of the reality show American Idol. During one of the latest episode's shooting, she wore an Ariel-inspired mermaid outfit to the judging panel. Even though the costume was hard to fit into, really difficult to carry and walk around in, Perry made sure that she went into it with full dedication. However, while 'flapping her fins' she fell off the chair and the moment is going viral on the internet.

Perry shared a series of pics and videos on social media having a difficult time with her mermaid outfit. During the shoot of the episode, as she tried to move around in the costume, Perry fell off the chair. She made sure to keep her wits during the entire episode and was helped by fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan and host Ryan Seacrest to get back up. Perry donned this outfit for a Disney special episode of American Idol.

Earlier, owing to the rigidity of her costume, Perry had to be wheeled into the set and a dolly helped her fit into the chair. Despite all odds, Perry made sure to stick to her chair in a rather awkward pose.

"Flippin’ your fins you don’t get too far. Swipe to see what almost accidentally killed @lionelrichie (sic)," Perry captioned her social media post.

In a series of pics and videos, Perry gave fans a glimpse of what fitting into the mermaid costume and settling down on the seat looked like. A team of five is seen helping Perry fit into the special costume for the American Idol episode. Perry's pet pooch Nugget was seen with her as she fit into the outfit.

However, Perry did look elegant in her mermaid outfit.

Perry has been a judge on American Idol since 2018.