BTS' Suga dancing to Main Khiladi Tu Anari with PSY in viral video is too perfect to be real | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/AKSHAY_BRIGADE, INSTAGRAM/AGUSTD Mai Khiladi Tu Anari ft BTS' Suga and PSY

BTS' Suga dancing to 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari' with PSY has gone viral on the Internet. A fan edit video that is doing rounds on social media features the South Korean stars from their latest song 'That That'. However, the music has been changed and the song they are dancing to Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari'. The video and the music are so in sync that they almost look real.

The perfect sync has baffled netizens. Sharing his disbelief an Instagram user commented on the video writing, "why does it match perfectly," another said, "How do you make them look so synced." A third user wrote, "The khilladi and anari i never imagined." Several others lauded the video by resharing it on their Instagram stories. Impressed by the video and Suga's dancing skills, there were many who proposed marriage to the K-pop star. "Yoongi pls marry me," said a user, while another said, "Marry me already please."

For the unversed, Suga turned producer for Gangnam Style hitmaker Psy's new song. Titled, 'That That', the song is the first time that the two artists have collaborated. The announcement came as a surprise as nothing about a collaboration between Suga and Psy was teased ahead of this. 'That That' is the title track of the full-length album Psy 9th.

You can watch the original 'That That' song here.

Talking about the K-pop band, Suga, and his BTS bandmates -- RM, V, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, and Jungkook have returned to Seoul, South Korea after their four-day concert in Las Vegas in the United States. to ARMY's delight, the band will be releasing a new album in the coming June.