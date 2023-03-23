Quick Style dances to Naatu Naatu in new reel, gives cool twist to hooksteps. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@THEQUICKSTYLE Quick Style dances to Naatu Naatu in new reel

Trending News: The Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s RRR, has now become an even bigger global sensation and has been played on TV shows, red carpets, and Instagram reels. Norwegian dance crew Quick Style recently paid tribute to the song by grooving to it and congratulated actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR on the Oscar.

Quick Style members danced to Naatu Naatu and added their own twist to the choreography, impressing people with their on-point moves. The reel has received over 4.6 million views and a lot of reactions, with many thanking the group for putting Indian music on the global map.

Netizens commented on the reel saying how the crew “killed it” and nailed the hook steps of Naatu Naatu. "You guys leave no stone unturned to win Indians’ hearts," a user commented. "Song already won the Oscar....now it's time for this dance to get Oscar," another user wrote. "You guys should have performed in the Oscars," a third added.

Watch the viral video of Quick Style dances to Naatu Naatu in new reel here:

The dance group turned into an overnight internet sensation after their amazing performance on the Bollywood chartbuster ‘Kaala Chashma’ and other songs like 'Sadi Gali' and 'Tumse Mil Ka Hai Yeh Haal' at their founder Suleman Malik's wedding went crazy viral.

Quick Style recently India, and collaborated with several celebs including cricketer Virat Kohl, along with Bollywood actors Raveena Tandon and Suniel Shetty. They even danced in a Mumbai local train to Leke Pahla Pahla Pyar.

