Tried typing ‘Punch The Monkey’ on Google? Get ready for a surprisingly sweet surprise

New Delhi:

If your Google screen suddenly burst into floating hearts after a random search, you probably paused for a second. Maybe refreshed. Maybe thought it was a glitch. It wasn’t.

The phrase “Punch The Monkey” quietly unlocked one of Google’s signature Easter eggs, turning an ordinary results page into a cascade of colourful, graffiti-style hearts. No trailer launch. No product promo. Just the internet doing what it does best. Falling collectively in love.

Google’s ‘Punch The Monkey’ Easter egg explained

Typing the viral phrase into Google triggers an animated shower of bright hearts across the screen. Some users have also reported stylised baby monkey icons appearing within the animation.

Unlike many Google Easter eggs that tie into films, games or global events, this one appears to reflect pure online momentum. The feature has been linked to a trend that has already generated millions of likes and reactions across platforms.

The animation acts almost like a digital applause button. A small acknowledgement of a much bigger wave of internet affection. And at the centre of it all is a baby Japanese macaque named Punch.

(Image Source : SCREENGRAB)Google’s playful hearts animation tied to “Punch The Monkey” celebrates the internet’s newest animal sensation.

Who is Punch the monkey?

Punch, also known as Panchi-kun in Japan, is a Japanese macaque born in July 2025 at Ichikawa City Zoo. His story gained traction after it emerged that he had been abandoned by his mother shortly after birth.

An observant visitor reportedly alerted zoo staff when they noticed something was wrong. In macaque groups, newborns typically cling tightly to their mothers. That physical contact is not optional. It builds strength, security and social bonding. Punch missed that early attachment phase. Which meant human intervention became necessary.

Zookeeper Kosuke Shikano told Reuters that the team experimented with different comfort substitutes before finding one that worked.

They tried:

Rolled towels

Various plush toys

Different textures to mimic maternal fur

Eventually, they settled on an orange, bug-eyed orangutan soft toy from IKEA.

“This stuffed animal has relatively long hair and several easy places to hold,” Shikano said. “We thought that its resemblance to a monkey might help Punch integrate back into the troop later on, and that’s why we chose it.” The oversized plush quickly became Punch’s constant companion. He has been seen dragging it around the enclosure, clinging to it in place of maternal support.

Why Punch the monkey became an internet sensation

There’s something universally disarming about a baby animal holding onto a stuffed toy that is almost bigger than it is. The visual does most of the emotional work. Videos of Punch and his orange plush companion spread rapidly across social media platforms. Hearts. Care emojis. Shares. Comments from across continents. From Tokyo to New York, users rallied around the same tiny primate.

