'Money rain' at Punjabi wedding: Guests shower bundles of cash on couple, video goes viral | Watch

A wedding celebration in Punjab has taken the internet by storm after a jaw-dropping video showed guests showering bundles of currency notes on the bride and groom, turning the ceremony into what many online users described as a "cash rain".

The viral clip, which has left social media users astonished, captures a scene straight out of a movie. As the couple stands on a decorated stage, currency notes are continuously tossed into the air, fluttering down like confetti. Within moments, the stage and surrounding floor are completely blanketed with notes, making it appear as though money is literally raining from the sky.

The wedding reportedly took place on February 14 in Patti town of Tarn Taran. In the video, guests can be seen showering notes over the newlyweds, as loud music plays and relatives dance around the stage.

The clip was first posted on X by an account named @Madan_Chikna with the caption: "Over 40,000 Rs 10 notes flying in the air. I feel sorry for the bank employee who has to deposit them tomorrow." Since then, the video has been widely reshared, with some users even claiming, without verification, that the amount showered ran into crores.

While the exact figure remains unclear, local sources estimate that around Rs 4–5 lakh in cash was showered during the festivities. Some visuals also show attendees collecting and sorting the scattered notes from the floor after the celebrations.

The viral video has sparked mixed reactions online. While some users praised it as a reflection of Punjabi wedding grandeur and generosity, others questioned the need for such extravagant public displays of wealth.

"Very rich people must be very lucky," said a user in a comment section.

"This is sheer Nonsense even if it's four lakhs. Such a display of throwing money in the air is nothing short of Arrogance of being rich. It's extravagant & puts pressure on society. Punjab is already suffering due to fat weddings & the huge expenditure on them," said another.

"Praji amount fake is different matter, this type should not be done. The bride groom should respect their elders and keep a healthy living - that matters. Show off do not give character," commented a user.

"Why not donate to a charity? Trust me that happiness will be something else,” advised a user.

"This is too much, considering the fact that how some people are suffering for basic necessities to survive," added another.

