US Ambassador's auto ride and dosa night in Bengaluru with Tejasvi Surya | WATCH

New Delhi:

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor was in Bengaluru with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya. The two were seen enjoying masala dosa and strong filter coffee in Indiranagar, one of the city’s popular neighbourhoods. Photos and videos from the meeting quickly started trending on social media.

Talks on trade and technology

Surya said their discussion focused on the growing partnership between India and the United States, especially in trade, technology and innovation.

The meeting comes soon after both countries finalised an interim trade agreement aimed at improving business ties. Under the new arrangement, tariffs between the two nations have been reduced, marking a fresh phase in economic cooperation.

A ‘Namma Auto’ experience

One of the highlights of the evening was an auto rickshaw ride through the streets of Bengaluru.

In a video shared online, the ambassador can be seen recording the city roads on his phone while sitting in the auto. Surya welcomed him to what he called “India’s best city” and thanked him for his efforts in strengthening India-US relations.

Calling it a “real Bengaluru experience,” Surya described the auto ride as memorable and said the city is the “crown jewel” of the India-US partnership. Ambassador Gor praised the city’s energy, from its startup culture to its famous street food. He thanked Surya for hosting him and described him as an “incredible host” during his first visit to Bengaluru.

Surya, in turn, said the ambassador brings fresh energy to diplomacy and truly believes in the strong future of India-US ties.

A new chapter in India-US relations

The visit comes shortly after Gor took charge as US Ambassador to India. It also follows key developments in trade ties between New Delhi and Washington. With reduced tariffs and renewed cooperation, both sides appear keen to strengthen their partnership and this dosa-and-auto evening in Bengaluru added a friendly touch to serious diplomacy.