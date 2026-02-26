Why India-Israel's 'Hexagon of Alliances' in West Asia has already rattled Pakistan

New Delhi:

Pakistan has become evidently unsettled with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel and Benjamin Netanyahu making a pitch for a "Hexagon of Alliances"- aimed at fighting "radical axes" in the Middle East (Western Asia). Islamabad has strongly condemned the proposed “Hexagon of Alliances”, claiming it as an anti-Muslim Ummah bloc.

What rattles Pakistan

The grouping, which includes India among its proposed members, was on Tuesday criticised in a resolution passed by Pakistan’s Senate, the upper house of Parliament.

According to Pakistani media reports, the resolution termed the initiative a threat to regional and international peace and stability. It also described the proposal as a “vile proclivity of the leadership of the Israeli occupying power towards diminishing the unity and integrity of the Muslim Ummah on political and ideological grounds”.

A leader of the Pakistan People’s Party, a key ally in the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif led ruling coalition, also condemned what was described as continued provocative statements by the Israeli leadership, including the call for forming alliances against Muslim nations, according to The Express Tribune.

What frustrates Pakistan due to the "Hexagon of Alliances" in making is its fading prospects of being seen as a crucial member of the Muslim nations in the region, an attempt that continuously fails.

Amid heightened tensions between Israel and Iran, and reports of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia exploring a Nato-like security arrangement, with Turkey also said to be considering joining it.

The Hexagon is aimed to a counter of this alliance in the region and tackle these radical nations, as described by Netanyahu.

If the grouping is eventually realised, Islamabad will be left sidelined and have no role to play in the regional policies as multiple West Asian national align with New Delhi and Tel Aviv for strategic and economic cooperation.

Pakistan, surviving merely on the IMF bailout will have nothing left to be relevant anymore, hence it is raking up the "Muslim ummah" narrative save its boat.

India-Israel's team up for a power bloc: What is Hexagon of Alliances?

Netanyahu has said the proposed security alliance would confront radical Shia and Sunni forces in the region. He stated that the bloc would include Israel, India, Greece and Cyprus, along with other unnamed Arab, African and Asian countries.

The Israeli PM described the "Hexagon of Alliances" as a 6-sided strategic framework bringing together countries from within and around West Asia.

He indicated that India, Greece and Cyprus would be part of the core group, alongside other nations sharing similar strategic perspectives.

Netanyahu said he envisions creating “an entire system, essentially a hexagon of alliances around or within West Asia”, aimed at aligning countries on regional realities, shared challenges and long term goals.

He added that the bloc would serve as a counterweight to what he termed radical axes in the region, including a radical Shia axis, which he claimed Israel has already significantly weakened, as well as an emerging radical Sunni axis.