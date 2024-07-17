Priyanka Chopra joins 'Bhindi squad' after little Noida boy's viral confession of love for Bhindi | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Viral video of little boy confessing love for 'Bhindi'

Bhindi, commonly known as lady's fingers or okra, is a beloved vegetable in Indian households, often enjoyed as a spicy dry sabzi. Despite being a green vegetable, which might typically deter children, it has garnered a significant fanbase. Recently, a heartwarming video on Instagram has gone viral which features a little boy named Cheeku from Noida expressing his deep affection for bhindi. Posted by his father on @cheekuthenoidakid, the video has captured over 4.5 million views. Priyanka Chopra, among other bhindi enthusiasts, has also reacted to this adorable display of affection.

In the video, Cheeku’s father asks him what dish he enjoys the most, to which he replies, “Bhindi roti. Bhindi ke saath kuch bhi ho roti ho, paratha ho, puri ho, par bhindi mujhe bahot pasand hai. [Bhindi roti. Pair anything with bhindi, be it roti, paratha, puri, but I like bhindi very much.]”

He described the dish as not too spicy. He said, “Spicy nahi hoti, thodi bahot hoti hai spicy [Not spicy, just a little bit spicy]," and when asked what is it about this dish that he likes so much, he says, "Bhindi ka taste bolo toh (gives a chef's kiss).”

At the end of the video, the father suggests unconventional food pairings like "bhindi sandwich, bhindi juice, bhindi biscuits, bhindi Maggi." The child bursts into laughter at these suggestions and adamantly refuses to try them.

The video resonated with numerous Instagram users, including actress Priyanka Chopra, who shared it on her Instagram Story with the caption, "Same. #bhindisquad," accompanied by a drooling emoji.

Cheeku's father expressed gratitude in the video's comments, thanking Priyanka Chopra and other supporters for their abundant love and blessings toward Cheeku.

Many other users took to the comments section. One user wrote, “Bhindii is saccha Prem [true love]. I can live my life on bhindi only.” Another user added, “Yes I agree with Boss Man. Big fan of bhindi here as well. He is too cute.” Another user commented, “I agree. I love bhindi the way this little guy loves bhindi. I know what he is talking about.”

