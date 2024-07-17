Woman's shocking sleep habit, dislocates shoulder to fall asleep comfortably | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Woman's shocking sleep habit, dislocates shoulder to fall asleep comfortably

Instagram influencer Tia Wilson revealed that she dislocates her shoulder to sleep comfortably. Yes, you read that correctly. Wilson has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (EDS), which allows her to dislocate her shoulder while sleeping and then pop it back into place when she wakes up.

According to NCBI, EDS is "a genetic disorder affecting collagen formation and function. It affects virtually every organ system, which can result in significant morbidity and mortality. Complications of this disease include arterial rupture, organ rupture, joint dislocation, chronic pain, and fatigue, among many others."

Wilson posted the video six days ago with the caption, “I’m Working on it?! Chronic illness people can relate to having to choose the lesser of two evils: bum shoulder or not sleeping at all?”

Watch the viral video:

In the video, Wilson details her entire sleep routine, explaining to her followers the condition she suffers from and why she resorts to dislocating her shoulder. She mentions in the video, “My physical trainer was shocked to know about the way I sleep and told me to stop it right away and my physical therapist left the room while I was talking about the thing.”

She further adds, “I dislocated my bones as my muscles hurt a lot. I dislocate it from the joint and then I sleep on the joint and then put it back when I wake up. I realize that it sounds crazy but I have been doing it since I was ten.”

The post has accumulated nearly two million views since it was posted, along with a significant number of likes and comments. An Instagram user commented, “I have EDS and was thinking you had a wild pillow setup. Instead I ended up immediately gasping and swiping away. I don’t even know what happens after you dislocate your shoulder." Another user wrote, “I kind of do this too, but have little to no issues with my shoulders.”

