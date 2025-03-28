Photos of gutka, litter in the snow at 9,000 ft. goes viral; internet says 'Zero civic sense' A post has been doing rounds on Reddit which shows gutka stains and litter in snow at 9,000 feet above sea level with hardly 100 tourists. Check out the pictures here.

Photos have gone viral on the internet which shows gutka stains, empty plastic bottles and snack wrappers littered on snow-covered landscape. According to the post on Reddit, the area is located 9,000 feet above sea level with only 100 tourists. Since being shared, the post has gone viral and several users have also highlighted the 'lack of basic civic sense' among Indian tourists.

The Redditor wrote, "At 9,000 feet above sea level, there are hardly 100 tourists, yet there is Gutka & Litter in the snow." The user further wrote, "What's stopping Indian tourists from picking up their own trash?"

The post garnered nearly 2.3K upvotes. Several users have also commented on the post. One of them wrote, "I saw the same thing on the Tungnath Trail recently. Liquor bottles, Gutka packets and orange spits on white snow. Such people really need belt treatment."

(Image Source : SOCIAL)Litter on snow

Another commented, "What's funny is that these same people will behave when abroad, because they know they will have to face consequences for this kinda stuff." A third user wrote, "Zero civic sense and if you call out this behaviour, you are the uptight asshole who's talking nonsense and needs to relax."

(Image Source : SOCIAL)Gutka stains on snow

One user commented, "There should be a camera & whoever gets caught littering or spitting gutka should be shown in large digital banners as a shame . Then only these people will understand & yeah ik some gonna do this still."

One comment read, "Felt the same when i visited goa, there was a secret spot on a beach we used to love and was pristine. A year later it was full of tourists and even more litter. We dont deserve these places honestly."

ALSO READ: Internet becomes ChatGPT’s Studio Ghibli-inspired playground, Elon Musk joins trend