Internet becomes ChatGPT’s Studio Ghibli-inspired playground, Elon Musk joins trend A new update on ChatGPT has taken the internet by storm, and it's all about Studio Ghibli-style artwork, which comes with an integrated image generator. Scroll down to see what internet users have created through ChatGPT’s Studio Ghibli-inspired artwork.

ChatGPT has introduced a new update on its application, Studio Ghibli, which has created a buzz on social media. This new AI-powered tool can create images in the iconic Japanese animation studio's signature style, complete with soft textures, warm colour palettes, and intricate details. To join in this trend, you just need to upload a photo or command AI with text prompts to turn your photos into the iconic animation style of Hayao Miyazaki’s films.

This new feature is part of OpenAI's GPT-4o model, which comes with an integrated image generator, rolled out on Tuesday, and is currently limited to ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Team, and select subscription tiers, leaving free tier users out of the fun - for now.

Within hours of its release, it became a trend on social media. Users are sharing their creations on social media platforms like Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter.

Elon Musk also joins the trend

Also, Elon Musk, the owner of ChatGPT rival Grok joined the trend. He shared a Ghibli Styple picture on the social media platform X with a crypto connection. The animation features Musk a monkey carrying a DOGE mascot in the air. He captioned the post: ''Theme of the day''.

Here are some other ChatGPT’s Studio Ghibli-generated images

How can I create ChatGPT’s Studio Ghibli artwork?

To generate a ChatGPT’s Studio Ghibli, one should have ChatGPT Plus subscription to use the tool's DALL.E model to transform images into Studio Ghibli-style artwork. The tool also works with Sora, ChatGPT’s text-to-video AI model.

Notably, Ghibli-style portraits are not limited to the paid users. The free version of GPT 40 offers image-generation features that can also create Ghibli-inspired portraits when prompted correctly. Other than ChatGPT, there are other alternative options for users who do not have access. Popular alternatives include Midjourney, Getimg.ai, insMind.