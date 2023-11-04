INTERESTING! Pharma company owner gifts 12 'cars' to employees ahead of Diwali 2023 in Haryana's Panchkula

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Employees of pharma company were pleasantly surprised after receiving the Diwali gift

Car gift to employees in Haryana: The owner of a pharmaceutical company in Haryana's Panchkula has gifted cars to his employees as a Diwali gift this year.

A video of the pharma company chairman MK Bhatia handing over the keys of brand new Tata Punch cars to 12 of his employees, including an office helper, has started gaining a lot of traction on various social media platforms.

Speaking to media, MK Bhatia said he was impressed by the dedication and hard work of his staff and decided to give them the special gift this season. The company was started by Bhatia a few years ago and these employees have been with him since then.

A video posted on Bhatia's LinkedIn page shows a beaming employee of the company standing beside the car as it is unveiled at the showroom.

He later told the media that these employees have been loyal to the company and have worked hard for its growth. MK Bhatia added that the company has seen a lot of ups and downs but these employees remained with us and helped the company grow. "They are our stars."

The cars were almost handed over a month ago to the employees, but the news started gaining traction this month. Bhatia said it was a coincidence that the news surfaced around Diwali, though he had not planned about it.

The pharma company owner said he plans to increase the number from 12 to 50. The employees, meanwhile, are pleasantly surprised to receive the gift. A few of them don't even know how to drive.

Tata Punch is an entry-level micro SUV that was launched in 2021. The exact details of the variant are not available but the range starts from around Rs 6 lakh. The SUV is available with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated, 3-cylinder petrol engine that generates 86 bhp and 115 Nm of peak torque. Punch recently scored a 5-star rating at the Global NCAP crash test.

