Viral Video: Monkey's fearless act of playing with cobra leaves netizens stunned | WATCH

A monkey was seen playing with a cobra in a viral video.

Trending News: The internet is a treasure trove of funny and amazing videos that often leave people in splits or awestruck. One such video is making rounds on social media which has left people shocked. In a world where people are often afraid of snakes, a monkey is seen playing with a cobra like a toy. With their venomous bite and intimidating reputation, cobras are definitely some of the world's most frightening reptiles. However, what happened in this video is quite astonishing.

The video shows a monkey, usually classified as a primate species, playfully catching the snake's tail and swinging it as it were some kind of toy. Surprisingly quiet, the cobra seems to put up with the monkey's antics, making for a spectacular and potentially dangerous spectacle.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Since the video was posted on Instagram last week, it has garnered over 53,000 likes so far. Besides, the video also fetched a number of reactions from users. Reacting to the video, one of the users wrote, "That’s really weird! Should I be rooting for the monkey! I don’t like snakes! (sic). "This is so scary to watch," wrote another user.

Woman rescues snake with bare hands

In a similar video video which went viral on Instagram a few days ago, a woman was seen showcasing her unbelievable snake-handling skills that have left netizens in awe. The video is from a store, where a large snake was found. It is when the fearless woman intervenes to save the reptile, armed with resolve and composure. In the video, the woman is seen skillfully and calmly moving the snake from the store. As they watch the risky rescue effort, onlookers are astounded and enthralled, holding their breath in anticipation.

