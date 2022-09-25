PETA urges women to go on sex strike to 'save the world' & men have epic reactions, see funny memes

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

Have you ever given thought to saving the world? How do you plan to do that? Plant some trees, minimise carbon emissions, save the soil and a multiple number of other things might cross your mind. But how about going on a sex strike? People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA)’s German division believes that if women decide to go on a sex strike, they can actually help save the planet. Confused much? So are netizens.

The animal rights group, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA)’s German division is of the opinion that eating meat can be categorised as a symptom of toxic masculinity and that it’s "killing the planet". It urged women to go on a sex strike to “save the world” before adding, “we really don’t care about your sex lives”. They used it as a conversation starter, Laura Weyman-Jones, marketing manager for PETA Australia explained.

As expected, PETA's statement bloated on social media. From debates to discussions and funny memes, men reacted to it with enthusiasm. "Waking up to @peta’s Germany claiming eating sausages and schnitzel is a sign of toxic masculinity and it’s killing the planet. PETA also asks women to go on a sex strike to “save the world”. That is enough internet for today. PS. Slow smoked ribs wasn’t mentioned so I’m safe," a user wrote.

"What about men going on a sex strike with women who eat meat? Peta kinda seeming sexist right now," said another.

"PETA's sex strike demand designed to get meat-eating men to 'sit up and take notice' - Sky News Australia. PETA suggestion is for women too have a sex strike too discourage men too stop eating meat. I thought marriage already achieves this. Hahahaha," joked a third one.

"Do you think carnivorous alpha males were having a lot of sex with the kind of woman who would answer the call for a sex strike from PETA?" asked a user on the microblogging site.

It all began when PETA Germany brought attention to a study published by the scientific online journal PLOS ONE which claimed that men caused 41% more greenhouse gas emissions than women because they consume more meat.

“Who doesn’t know them, the suburban fathers handling beer bottles and barbecue tongs, who sizzle 70-cent sausages on their 700-euro grill. The zucchini provided by the visitor is viewed with suspicion and tolerated only reluctantly,” Daniel Cox, Team Leader Campaigns at PETA Germany said in a statement.

“The fact that Germany’s ‘grill masters’ believe they have to prove their masculinity to themselves and their peers by consuming meat does not only happen to the animal’s chagrin. Now there’s scientific evidence that toxic masculinity also harms the climate. So a hefty meat tax of 41 percent for men would be appropriate. A ban on sex or reproduction for all meat-eating men would also be expedient in this context.”

Well, a sex strike may or may not save the world but it definitely caught the attention of the world!

