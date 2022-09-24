Netizens troll viewers 'disgusted' by Jeffrey Dahmer Netflix series: 'What were they expecting?'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/NETFLIXUS Monster The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is streaming on Netflix

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is streaming on Netflix. The 10-part series brings to life the horrendous crimes of one of America's most hated serial killers, Jeffrey Dahmer, who was convicted of killing, cannibalism, sexual assault of his victims and other crimes. As is the case with serial killer stories, the curiosity around the new series featuring Evan Peters in the title role was immense. The dark tone of the trailer was appreciated by the fans and Peters was hailed for getting into the skin of the character. Now, as Monster started to stream on Netflix, many viewers were disgusted after watching it.

Netizens share reactions to Jeffrey Dahmer series

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has plenty of blood and gore. Owing to the nature of the crimes that Dahmer committed, anyone would be scared. After watching the series, one of the social media users said, "Tried that Jeffrey Dahmer series. Didn't even make it through the first episode. Yeah, I'll pass." Another one echoed the same sentiment as they commented, "The Jeffrey Dahmer series might just be a bit too gruesome for me."

However, many on social media started to troll those watching the series on Jeffrey Dahmer.

Those watching Jeffrey Dahmer series trolled

Jeffrey Dahmer is now of the most infamous serial killer in history. Many are aware of his crimes and the way he used to torture his victims. Dahmer would often drug and sexually assault those who fell into his trap, even performing sick experiments such as inserting acid into their brains to turn them into 'mindless zombies'. Those who said that they were 'disgusted' by the Jeffrey Dahmer series were trolled by netizens. One commented, "What were people expecting from a show about Jeffrey Dahmer (sic)." Another said, "Imagine watching a show about jeffrey dahmer and not expecting it to be graphic (sic)."

What is Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story about?

The story revolves around Jeffrey Dahmer's victims and how he evaded arrest and continued to kill for over a decade. Dahmer murdered 17 innocent people from 1978 to 1991. Apart from focussing on how the victims were brutally murdered by him, the new series also explores how the police's incompetence helped him to continue on the path of gruesome killings. His targets were all males. Rape, dismemberment, necrophilia, and cannibalism were all parts of his modus operandi.

