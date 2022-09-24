One billion steps challenge fires up netizens to walk for fitness. Winners to take home THIS special prize

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK One billion steps challenge has been introduced in UAE

One billion steps challenge has been introduced in UAE as a way of encouraging people to walk for fitness. Besides encouraging all residents of the country to participate in large numbers, the event also aims to invite more than 1,000 visitors from around the world. The aim of this unique challenge is to achieve one billion steps in six weeks.

Know more about one billion steps challenge

Launched by the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), the One billion steps challenge seeks to bring thousands of people together to reach the fitness goal by the time the 9th International Society for Physical Activity and Health (ISPAH) Congress concludes in Abu Dhabi. The One Billion Steps Challenge will run for six weeks from September 23 till October 26, organisers said.

How to participate in one billion steps challenge?

Those wishing to participate in the one billion steps challenge can download the STEPPI app for free to track their progress and make their contribution to the campaign. A dedicated website with a live counter will display the accumulated steps taken. Besides inviting all residents, the event also aims to attract participation from more than 1,000 visitors from around the world who will attend the ninth edition of the congress, which will take place from October 23 to 26 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

Winners can take home special prize

Participants in the one billion steps challenge stand a chance to enter a draw to win Etihad Airways tickets. The aim is to raise awareness of the importance of physical activity amongst community members.

