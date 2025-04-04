Pakistani man attempts to board flight with magnet trick in a funny video, internet amused | Watch The viral video of the Pakistani man trying to board a flight with a magnet trick offers a light-hearted moment amid our present-day occurrences. However, the video has left the internet amused.

In a video posted recently on Instagram, a Pakistani man tried to board a flight using a ridiculous magnetic prank. The man's behaviour in the video is so funny that it drew all the attention. People are finding it funny and also worrying. In the video, a guy from Pakistan stops an aircraft in midair so he can board it and go to Dubai for employment.

In the now-viral video, an airliner takes off, and a man uses a large magnet that he fastens with a rope to stop it. The plane's tail is where the magnet is attached. Then he pulls it back as best he can. The airplane's captain, meantime, opens the door to look into what has happened after growing alarmed.

The pilot was shocked to discover a big magnet fastened to the plane's tail when he opened the hatch. He looks around and sees a man holding onto the rope. The man replies that he wants to travel to Dubai and would like to go with him when he is asked why he did it. After that, the pilot told him to go to the airport and get on the plane. The individual claims that he is acting in this way because he lacks a passport and a visa. And then the video cuts off!

On Instagram, the video has been shared with a caption saying, “Want more Pakistani content??" and a note on the video reads – “Mai Akela Kyu Dekhu" (why would I want to see this alone)."

Take a look at the video here:

The video was posted on February 6, but it has gone viral now. One of the users wrote, “Ye paksitani kasam sae bahut velle hai kya?," while another one wrote, "Berozgaari Ultra Pro Max (Rose Gold Edition)." A third user wrote, "An individual stated, “Aluminium kab se chipakne lg gya magnet se."

