West Bengal Man converts his bed into a 'Tesla', netizens say 'Technology is also scared' | Watch viral video A video showing a man driving his transformed 'bed-car' on a busy street in Murshidabad, West Bengal, has sparked widespread concern about road safety on social media. Read on to know more.

The daily commute to the office sometimes feels like a chore. Some people find innovative ways to tackle it each day. Recently, the creative approach of a man from Murshidabad West Bengal has taken the internet by storm. He transformed his bed into a 'Tesla' to reach his office early. The video shows him having converted his bed into a car, complete with a steering wheel and rare glass, along with a bedsheet draped over it. Passersby are seen recording him as he joyfully enjoys his makeshift "bed car," waving his hands in the air. The video was posted on the Instagram account by user blurb.bd with a caption,''Genius move! Where can I get one?!'' and microblogging account, X, formerly known as twitter.

According to a report from the Times of India, the owner of the bed car is Nawab Sheikh. He invested over a year and Rs 2 lakh to launch his ambitious social media project. Driving this bed car onto the streets during Eid brought him a great deal of attention. However, stardom has its drawbacks. On the Raninagar-Domkal State route, heavy traffic caused the police to stop the vehicle and even dismantle the bed on wheels. Additionally, he faced copyright issues as well.

Watch viral video here:

Social media reaction

Soon after the video was posted on Instagram and X, netizens praised his creativity and filled the comment section with remarks. One user humorously commented, "In India, we do the reverse: convert a 'Tesla' into a bed." Another quipped, "Tesla? Better add 'Donkey Ahead' in case it breaks down." One commenter remarked, "He should be arrested for not registering his vehicle." Meanwhile, another inquired, "What will you do when it rains?'', another questioned. ''He should be arrested for not registering his vehicle'', another added.

On X, the video has received several views and comments. Netizens reacted to the video with amazement and humor. Some made jokes, like asking, “Brother, what’s the number plate?” while others noted, “Technology is also scared.” One user on X questioned how cops allow this, suggesting they take bribes.