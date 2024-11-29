Pakistani groom's gigantic 35-foot cash garland amuses internet | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Pakistani groom's gigantic 35-foot cash garland amuses the internet.

Recently, a groom's garland of notes in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, caught people's attention on social media when a mini truck driver allegedly stole some notes from it and fled. However, in this dramatic incident, the way the groom got down from the mare and chased the truck driver was worth watching. Now a similar garland of notes from neighboring country Pakistan is making headlines. The garland is no ordinary one, it is 35 feet long. It has been learned that this garland of notes was gifted to the groom by his brother.

According to media reports, the incident occurred in the Bhakkar district of Punjab province of Pakistan, where a person from Kotla Jam city presented a 35-foot-long garland of currency notes to his brother who was to be the groom to make the wedding even more special. One lakh Pakistani Rupee notes were used to make the gigantic garland. The video has also gone viral on YouTube, in which the smile of the groom wearing the garland of currency notes is worth watching.

Take a look at the viral video here:

A garland of money made from 2000 rupee notes

It is said that about 2,000 notes were used to make this garland. The garland was made by stitching 200 notes of 75 rupees and 1700 notes of 50 rupees. According to a report by IANS, in November itself, a grand wedding was held in Sialkot, Pakistan, in which not only foreign notes were showered, but expensive mobile phones were also distributed to the guests. It was said that the groom's family celebrated the wedding by giving expensive gifts to the guests.

