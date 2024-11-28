Bridegroom crying during vidaai wins Internet: 'Kahin nazar na lag jaye' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SOCIALSHADI Bridegroom crying during vidaai

Generally, video clips from a marriage go viral on social media over hilarious barat dances or grandeur decorations or mindblowing dance performance by dulhan (bride). But, a rare video from a wedding went viral on the social media platform Instagram in which an emotional bridegroom is seen crying during vidaai (When a bride leaves for the in-law's home). The video was shared by an Instagram handle ‘socialshadi’ with a text on the video clip which read "You know you found a keeper when he cries during your vidaai."

The video drew heartfelt messages in which especially women Instagram users showered praises on the bridegroom.

The video received 64,108 likes and 174 comments on the social media platform. The clip is so adorable one can't resist commenting on the post. Several users posted heart symbols expressing their love for the bridegroom.

Here are some sections on the viral Instagram post:

A user @akshatchaplot wrote even made us emotional on his post in the comment box.

Another user @the.rebel.kid said, he's looking like male apoorva.

A user @tinycute12345 wrote, "Sada suhagan rahooo priye khush raho agar koi rehne dein tohhh."

A Instagram handler bhav_manjari said, "Hay, njar na lge".

A user @tinted.blossom said, "M naseebwali hu jo yeh atleast dekhne ko toh mil rha h."

A user priyanshi_upadhyay_3 wrote, "I wish for every girl will get this type of man in her life."

A user masrangi_e said, "How to know this without getting married."

A user goofy_onezxx said, "That woman is so lucky to have these kinds of men in her life :)."

