Pakistani bakery confuses customer's message for text on cake. Netizens in splits

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Pakistani bakery confuses customer's message on cake

Trending News: The convenience of online food deliveries has transformed the way we access our favorite dishes. With just a few clicks, we can now order anything we desire and have it delivered to our doorsteps within a matter of minutes. One of the greatest advantages of online deliveries is that we can customize our orders and instruct the restaurant to prepare our food to our specific preferences. However, in some cases, these instructions may be misunderstood or misinterpreted.

Recently, a Twitter user named Javaid Shami shared his experience of ordering a cake online, which resulted in a hilarious misunderstanding. Shami had requested the cake vendor to bring change for a 2000 rupee note, and the vendor mistakenly assumed that this was the text that Shami wanted inscribed on the cake. The cake was delivered with the words "Bring Change of 2000" written on it, much to the amusement of Twitter users who found the incident highly amusing.

Take a look at the post here:

The post went viral on social media, receiving over 4,900 likes and comments from people who found the incident hilarious. "Haha! Did you get the change," a user asked, to this the man who posted the video replied saying "No!" Many users commented on the post, expressing their amusement and sharing their own experiences of similar misunderstandings with online food orders.

"Best thing I've seen on the net today!" a user commented. "This is hilarious. I didn't even get a ‘happy birthday’ written despite having told them to do so,” another wrote.

“'Order taker' must have written those instructions on a plain ‘parchi’ and the ‘assembly and packing guy’ followed it to the letter,” a third guessed.

Read More Trending News