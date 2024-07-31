Office meeting in Pune takes twist as woman dances in conference room, video goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Pune Office Meeting Turns Unexpected with Woman Dancing

Dance videos are incredibly popular and widely enjoyed on social media. While many dance clips are shared regularly, only a few achieve viral status. Recently, a video of a woman in Pune dancing to the song "O Rangrez" during an office meeting has captured significant attention.

The video, shared on Instagram by Anjali Patwal, features her dancing gracefully to the song O Rangrez in what appears to be an office meeting room. Surrounded by both in-person colleagues and virtual attendees, Patwal's performance ends with enthusiastic applause from those present.

The video was shared on Instagram, with a text inlay that reads, “POV: You wrote 'dance' as your hobby on your resume, and now your first team meeting looks like this.”

Watch the video:

The post, which was shared some time ago on social media, has since accumulated over eight million views. It has also received a significant number of likes and comments.

An individual on Instagram commented, “We need more creativity for sure in team meetings.” Another user wrote, Ninja technique for increment, but I dance only during baraat that too on naagin music.” A third user named Kislay Kanti Dhar commented, “Whenever things like these used to happen in previous organisation I, I used to sink down in my chair.” A fourth user wrote, “It takes gut to do this in front of the office people, in an office meeting.” Someone else added, "Cringe, I would have run off."

Some jokingly commented that they'd prefer death over dancing in front of their team, with one saying, “Mar jaaongi par office walon k saamne kabhi na nachungi.” Another quipped, “Beta, uncle ko nachke dikhao jo kal dance class meain sikha tha.”

