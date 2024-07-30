‘Aag lage basti mei, hum apni masti mei’: Influencer faces backlash for filming reel during street fight

Follow us on Image Source : X Influencer faces backlash for filming reel during street fight in Shimla

The reel craze has overtaken people's judgment, with common sense taking a backseat. Social media is awash with examples of individuals obsessed with recording videos no matter the situation. One such instance from Shimla was shared on X, featuring a woman creating a reel while a fight unfolds in the background.

X user Nikhil Saini posted the video with a caption that reads, “Over the last 2-3 years, Shimla's Ridge has become a hotspot for cringe activities. Reel makers have taken over this place, and daily such nonsense videos are made.”

He also wrote, “A viral video on the internet shows a girl making a reel during a fight! Instead of stopping it they use it to make content. Requesting the local administration to place strict laws against such people and protect our public places,”.

In the video, two individuals are shown in a physical altercation, with several bystanders attempting to intervene. As the scene unfolds, a woman unexpectedly appears on camera, creating a reel.

Take a look at the viral video:

Since its release, the video has garnered nearly 12,000 views and almost 200 likes. It has also sparked a range of reactions in the comments section. One X user commented, Another user commented, “These iconic spots deserve respect and preservation. At least, a home guard or police personnel should be stationed there to manage and prevent such misuse.” A third user said, “This is so insensitive & inhumane. Pathetic. Unfortunately, nothing can be done to such people in law.” A fourth added, “Pathetic and sick.”

